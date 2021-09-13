Woman Crashes Into Long Island Store, Injuring Six, Police Say

Six people were injured, including a police officer, when a woman lost control of her vehicle and drove into the front of a Long Island beauty salon, according to police.

The incident took place around 1:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Salon De Franco, located at 156 Middle Neck Road, in Kensington.

While driving on Middle Neck Road near Beverly Road, the 84-year-old woman struck a vehicle in the intersection, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, the woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the salon and through the front glass, police said.

When police arrived on the scene, officers transported two women who were inside the building at the time of the accident to an area hospital, police said.

The vehicle that was struck in the intersection was occupied by a woman and a juvenile who were both also transported to an area hospital, according to police.

A responding officer, while attempting to remove the driver from her vehicle, received minor injuries from broken glass, said police.

The woman and the officer were both transported to the hospital.

All injuries reported were non-life-threatening injuries and the victims were listed in stable condition.

The vehicle was brake and safety tested.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.