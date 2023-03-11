Woman Charged With Prostitution After Investigation Of St. James Spa

A woman was arrested for prostitution during a raid at a Long Island spa, police announced.

The operation was conducted at around 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 in St. James, at April Spa, located at 745 Middle Country Rd.

Suru Yu, age 51, of Bayside, Queens, was charged with:

Two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession,

Two counts of prostitution.

She was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Suffolk County Police Department officers were assisted in the investigation by:

Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Anticrime,

Fourth Precinct Crime Section,

Community Support Unit,

Fourth Squad detectives,

Property Section officers,

Smithtown Fire Marshal and Building Department.

The Smithtown Fire Marshal issued numerous violations of fire code and building offenses.

The Smithtown Building Department Inspector deemed the unit unsafe for business and posted an announcement on the front door for electrical code violations.

