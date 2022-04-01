Woman Charged With DWI After Selden Hit-Run Crash Seriously Injures Person

A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after an overnight hit-and-run crash seriously injured a person at a Long Island intersection.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday, March 31 in Selden.

Shaunakaye Vazquez, age 39, of Selden, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on Boyle Road at the corner of Liberty Avenue, when the Tahoe struck a disabled 2015 Subaru sedan on the shoulder, Suffolk County Police said.

The impact caused the disabled Subaru to strike a 2012 Jeep Wrangler parked in front of it, pinning a female pedestrian between the two vehicles and injuring two other pedestrians, according to police.

Vazquez then fled the scene in the Tahoe, but was located shortly after the incident, said police.

A 51-year-old Selden woman who had exited the Jeep to assist with the disabled Subaru, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Her son 28-year-old son, who had been driving the Subaru when it became disabled, and a 26-year-old Selden woman who had been a passenger in Subaru, were transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

A 42-year-old Selden man who was a passenger in the Tahoe was not injured, police said.

Shaunakaye Vazquez was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated,

Leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.

She was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, April 1.

The Tahoe was impounded. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

