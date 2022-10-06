Woman Charged After Setauket Massage Parlor Raid

A woman was charged after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor overnight.

In response to community and quality of life complaints, the detail was conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at around 6 p.m. at Ru Yi Spa at 175 Route 25A, in Setauket, Suffolk County Police said.

Following the investigation, Xiahong Zhao, age 57, was charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession.

Zhao was released on a field appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The operation was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section

Sixth Squad detectives

Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector

Town of Brookhaven Investigators and the Fire Marshal issued numerous violations for fire and building code offenses.

