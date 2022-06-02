Woman Charged After Fatal Hit-Run Hauppauge Crash

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday, May 23 in Hauppauge.

A motor vehicle, believed to be a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Motor Parkway when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Moreland Road, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then left the roadway, and struck the woman standing on the sidewalk before fleeing the scene eastbound on Motor Parkway, according to police.

The victim, identified as Cherokee Fletcher, age 28, of Commack, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

On Thursday morning, June 2, Suffolk County Police said a woman has been charged in connection to the crash.

Madeline Henriquez, age 22, of Brentwood, has been charged with:

Second-degree manslaughter

Leaving the scene of an incident involving a fatality,

Tampering with physical evidence.

Henriquez is being processed at the Fourth Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.

The SCPD will be releasing further information at a press conference later in the day Thursday.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.