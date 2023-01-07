Woman Charged After 23-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Crash At Riverhead Auto Dealership

A suspect has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash outside a Long Island auto dealership.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Riverhead, in front of the Apple Honda Dealership at 1375 Old Country Road.

First-arriving Riverhead PD patrol units located a man struck in the roadway.

The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. was requested and responded to the scene to assist the victim.

The Riverhead Police Detective Squad was also requested and responded to further the investigation.

The subsequent investigation determined that Dean Arnum, age 23, of Middle Island, was struck while crossing Old Country by a 2013 Ford F-150 vehicle operated by a 71-year-old man from Calverton who stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

It was later determined that Arnum was also struck by another vehicle that left the scene, according to Riverhead Police.

After an extensive investigation by the Riverhead Detective Squad, aided with information garnered the night of the accident by the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team, a 2019 Subaru Forrester was identified as the vehicle that left the scene.

The Riverhead Town Police Detective Squad then subsequently arrested the owner/ operator, Corrilyn Rose Meyer, age 28.

Meyer was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that caused a death.

She was released on a desk appearance ticket "in accordance with New York State Bail Laws," Riverhead Police said.

