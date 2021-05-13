Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Attacks Woman Walking On Long Island Trail, Police Say
Police & Fire

Woman Attacks Officer After Refusing To Pay Bill At Long Island Applebee's, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Julie Imani Rutledge
Julie Imani Rutledge Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 24-year-old woman is facing charges after refusing to pay for a meal at a Long Island restaurant and then resisting arrest, injuring a police officer, according to police.

Julie Imani Rutledge, of Laurelton, in Queens, was arrested around 1:40 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, at the Applebee's Restaurant in Valley Stream, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, police were called to the eatery at the Green Acres Mall by management who were requesting that Rutledge be arrested for attempting to leave without paying for the food she ordered and consumed. 

Rutledge actively resisted arrest, causing an injury to an officer, Nassau County Police said. 

She was eventually placed into custody and transported to a local hospital for an evaluation, police said.

The officer was also treated and released from a local hospital.

Rutledge was charged with:

  • Theft of services
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Resisting arrest

She will be arraigned on Thursday, May 13, in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.