Woman Attacks Officer After Refusing To Pay Bill At Long Island Applebee's, Police Say

A 24-year-old woman is facing charges after refusing to pay for a meal at a Long Island restaurant and then resisting arrest, injuring a police officer, according to police.

Julie Imani Rutledge, of Laurelton, in Queens, was arrested around 1:40 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, at the Applebee's Restaurant in Valley Stream, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, police were called to the eatery at the Green Acres Mall by management who were requesting that Rutledge be arrested for attempting to leave without paying for the food she ordered and consumed.

Rutledge actively resisted arrest, causing an injury to an officer, Nassau County Police said.

She was eventually placed into custody and transported to a local hospital for an evaluation, police said.

The officer was also treated and released from a local hospital.

Rutledge was charged with:

Theft of services

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

She will be arraigned on Thursday, May 13, in Mineola.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.