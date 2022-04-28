Woman Arrested For Prostitution During Smithtown Massage Parlor Raid

A woman was arrested for prostitution during a raid at a Long Island massage parlor, police announced.

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted an investigation into Angel Spa, located in Smithtown at 12 Bank Ave., at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, Suffolk County Police said.

Ji Guoyin, age 46, of Flushing, Queens, was arrested and charged with two counts of prostitution and two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony under the New York State Education Law.

Gouyin was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The raid was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers,

Fourth Squad detectives,

Fourth Precinct Anti-Crime officers,

Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal.

