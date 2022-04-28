Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; New Breakdown By Community
Police & Fire

Woman Arrested For Prostitution During Smithtown Massage Parlor Raid

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A woman was arrested for unlicensed massages and prostitution during a raid at a Long Island massage parlor, police announced.
A woman was arrested for unlicensed massages and prostitution during a raid at a Long Island massage parlor, police announced. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A woman was arrested for prostitution during a raid at a Long Island massage parlor, police announced.

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted an investigation into Angel Spa, located in Smithtown at 12 Bank Ave., at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, Suffolk County Police said.

Ji Guoyin, age 46, of Flushing, Queens, was arrested and charged with two counts of prostitution and two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony under the New York State Education Law.

Gouyin was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The raid was conducted by:

  • Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, 
  • Fourth Squad detectives, 
  • Fourth Precinct Anti-Crime officers, 
  • Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.