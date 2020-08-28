Woman Accused Of Stealing Funds From Long Island Law Firm

A longtime employee at a Long Island law firm is facing charges for allegedly stealing from her employer multiple times over the course of nearly two years.

Oceanside resident Cami Turchin, 49, was arrested shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and charged with multiple counts of falsifying business records and grand larceny, Nassau County Police said.

According to investigators, between March 24, 2017, and Feb. 8 last year, Turchin stole funds from Chesney, Nicholas & Brower in Syosset for her own personal use.

Once her employers discovered Turchin’s alleged misappropriation of company money, police said that investigators were called and a report was fired.

Police did not disclose how much money Turchin ultimately stole.

Turchin turned herself in to Nassau County Police in Bethpage on Tuesday, where she was charged with second-degree larceny and nine counts of falsifying business records. Turchin was arraigned following her arrest, released, and scheduled to appear in First District Court in Mineola later this year to respond to the charges.

