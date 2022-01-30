Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Stealing $500 Worth Of Items From Suffolk County Store

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A woman is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Bay Shore. A woman is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Bay Shore.
A woman is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
A woman is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Bay Shore. A woman is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Bay Shore.
A woman is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
A woman is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Bay Shore. A woman is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Bay Shore.
A woman is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Recognize her?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from an area Kohl’s location.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released new photos of a woman who allegedly stole clothes from Kohl’s in Bay Shore on Sunrise Highway on Dec. 10, 2021.

In total, the items had an estimated value of approximately $500.

Anyone with information regarding the woman or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.