Woman Accused Of Stealing $500 Worth Of Items From Suffolk County Store

Recognize her?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from an area Kohl’s location.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released new photos of a woman who allegedly stole clothes from Kohl’s in Bay Shore on Sunrise Highway on Dec. 10, 2021.

In total, the items had an estimated value of approximately $500.

Anyone with information regarding the woman or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

