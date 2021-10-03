Contact Us
Woman Accused Of Stealing $1,500 In Items From Suffolk County Store

Nicole Valinote
Authorities are searching for a woman accused of stealing merchandise worth about $1,500 from a Long Island store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
A woman stole a gold ring and Chanel wallet from Urban Renaissance in Southampton at about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of stealing merchandise worth about $1,500 from a Long Island store.

A woman stole a gold ring and Chanel wallet from Urban Renaissance in Southampton at about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

The store is located at 42 Main St. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

