Woman Accused Of Stealing $13K From Long Island Resident In Scam

A 22-year-old Long Island woman has been arrested for allegedly scamming a woman out of more than $13,000 after she was told her granddaughter had been arrested.

Kayla A. Roberts, of the Nassau County hamlet of East Norwich in the Town of Oyster Bay, has been arrested by the Nassau County Police on Thursday, Jan. 28, in Massapequa for the incident which took on Thursday, Jan. 21, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 74-year-old woman received a phone call on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from an unknown man claiming to be her granddaughter's lawyer, who stated she had been arrested.

The victim was then informed that someone would be sent by her residence to pick up the $13,000 needed for her granddaughter’s bail. When the unknown man arrived, the victim handed over the $13,000 in cash, police said.

After the money was collected, the victim was contacted via telephone again and was informed that more funds were needed. The victim was told that the bail had been increased by the judge for an additional $50,000. She explained that she needed time to get the money from the bank.

The victim called the police to file a report when she realized she was the victim of an elder scam.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the victim was contacted by the man again who stated that he would be sending an individual to her residence to pick up the requested additional funds.

The victim contacted the police. A subsequent investigation ensued and detectives arrested Roberts who arrived to pick up the money.

She was placed under arrest by detectives without incident.

Roberts was charged with attempted grand larceny. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to First District Court in April.

