Woman Accused Of Repeatedly Punching Cop In Face On Long Island, Police Say

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly punching a Nassau County police officer who was attempting to question her.

Widnise Occelin, age 31, was arrested around 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25 in Inwood, following the incident, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers were dispatched to Wasner Avenue regarding a female who was seen pulling on car door handles and walking in and out of neighboring yards.

When police arrived, they saw Occelin throw a plastic baggie over a fence on Wasner Avenue, police said.

As officers attempted to stop and talk with Occelin, she allegedly punched one of the officers multiple times in the face causing the officer to suffer pain and swelling.

After resisting arrest, she was eventually placed in custody. The baggie that was thrown over the fence was recovered and was found to contain marijuana.

The officer who sustained facial injuries was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Occelin, who police say is homeless, was charged with:

Assault

Resisting arrest

Criminal impersonation

Unlawful possession of marijuana

Tampering with physical evidence

She will be arraigned in Mineola on Friday, Feb. 26.

