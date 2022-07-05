Woman Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated In Medford With Three Children In Vehicle

A 37-year-old Long Island woman is facing charges after authorities said she drove while intoxicated with her three children in the vehicle.

Authorities arrested Lydiana Soto Martinez, of Medford, at 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said Soto Martinez failed to maintain her lane on State Route 112 in Medford and was stopped by deputies.

Her children, ages 15, 12, and 5, were passengers in the vehicle, authorities said.

Authorities reported finding signs of intoxication, such as the smell of alcohol and slurred speech, and said that she was arrested on charges of:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated - Child in vehicle

DWI

Endangering the welfare of a child

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office said the results of a chemical blood test are pending with the Suffolk Crime Lab.

Soto Martinez was arraigned on Sunday, according to the report.

The Sheriff's Office said DWI patrols over the Fourth of July weekend also resulted in the arrests of six other people, whose identities were not released in the announcement.

“Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs are out patrolling our county’s roads to keep the public safe," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. said. "This holiday weekend, they not only prevented seven intoxicated drivers from causing an accident with another driver or a pedestrian, but they potentially saved the life of three children in one of the vehicles. I am proud of their ongoing vigilance in protecting the residents of Suffolk County.”

