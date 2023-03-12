Woman Accused Of Driving Under Influence Of Drugs After Her Child Is Found On Patchogue Roadway

A woman has been accused of driving under the influence of drugs after her child was found walking on a Long Island roadway overnight.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, March 12 in Patchogue.

The 32-year-old was driving a 2015 Scion on the eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road with her 2-year-old daughter in the vehicle when she began to feel sick, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, identified as Anna Heinecker, of Mastic Beach, then pulled over on Meadow Wood Drive near Rolling Hill Drive and unbuckled her child from her car seat, according to police.

Heinecker subsequently lost consciousness and her daughter exited the vehicle before a passing motorist found the child walking on the eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, said police.

Responding officers located Heinecker in her vehicle and revived her with Narcan, according to police.

Heinecker was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where she was treated and released into police custody.

She was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law),

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs,

Acting in a manner to Injure a child.

The child was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation and Child Protective Services was notified, said police.

Heinecker is due to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

