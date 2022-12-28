Woman Accused Of Breaking Man's Cell Phone In Argument Over Parking Spot In Huntington Station

Authorities asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of breaking a man's cell phone during an argument about a parking spot outside of a Long Island library.

A man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of the Huntington Public Library at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, when the woman allegedly grabbed his phone and broke it, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The library is located at 1335 New York Ave. in Huntington Station.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

