Wife Killed, Husband Critically Injured In Terryville House Fire

An overnight house fire left a Long Island woman dead and her husband critically injured.

The blaze broke out around 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10 in Terryville at 58 Superior St.

Catherine Davis, age 83, died in the fire, Suffolk County Police said.

Her husband, John Davis, age 76, was able to escape the fire and was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

In addition to the Terryville Fire Department, eight fire departments also responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

