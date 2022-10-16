Contact Us
Who Stole Veronica's Ring? Police Seek Duo Who Broke Into Selden Home, Taking Jewelry

Michael Mashburn
Suffolk County Police are trying to identify two suspects following a home burglary in Selden on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Police are asking for help identifying two suspects accused of breaking into a Long Island home and making off with several pieces of jewelry.

The break-in occurred at around 5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 2, at a home in Selden located on Adirondack Drive, Suffolk County Police said.

Once inside, the duo helped themselves to various pieces of jewelry, including a ring with the name “Veronica” written in script, police said.

They also nabbed a ring that’s engraved with the date 9/7/07 and the letter “S.”

Surveillance footage released by police shows both suspects wearing dark colored pants and white or gray hoodies with face masks.

Anyone with information in the case could be eligible for a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be called in to 1-800-220-TIPS or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website

