Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Gotta Go: NY Education Dept. Orders Schools To Replace Native American Mascots, Team Names
Police & Fire

Watch: Trio Wanted For Stealing $7K Commercial Lawnmower In Huntington Station

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities asked the public for help locating three men who are wanted for stealing a commercial lawnmower, valued at $7,000, on Long Island.
Authorities asked the public for help locating three men who are wanted for stealing a commercial lawnmower, valued at $7,000, on Long Island. Video Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Authorities asked the public for help locating three men who are wanted for stealing a commercial lawnmower, valued at $7,000, on Long Island.

Three men stole a lawnmower from a landscaping trailer parked in Huntington Station on East 17th St. at about 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The men traveled in a black Ford pickup truck, either a 250 or 350, with an open-top trailer attached, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.