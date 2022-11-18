Watch: Trio Wanted For Stealing $7K Commercial Lawnmower In Huntington Station

Authorities asked the public for help locating three men who are wanted for stealing a commercial lawnmower, valued at $7,000, on Long Island.

Three men stole a lawnmower from a landscaping trailer parked in Huntington Station on East 17th St. at about 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The men traveled in a black Ford pickup truck, either a 250 or 350, with an open-top trailer attached, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

