Watch: Arson Investigation Underway After Suspects Place Lit Firecracker In Car In Wyandanch

A car sustained significant damage in an explosion on Long Island after two suspects placed a lit firecracker in the vehicle.

Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives are working to identify and locate the two male suspects who put an M-80 firecracker inside the car in Wyandanch at about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Authorities said the suspects broke a passenger-side rear triangle window of a 2017 Mercedes Benz, which was parked on State Avenue.

The suspects ran east on State Avenue, Crime Stoppers said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.