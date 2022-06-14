Contact Us
Wanted: Police Seek Man For Theft Of Car Parts In Lindenhurst

Michael Mashburn
After stealing parts from a car parked along Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst on April 10, the suspect fled in this SUV, according to Suffolk County Police. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police need the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing car parts on Long Island.

The victim’s car was parked outside of South Shore Subaru on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst on April 10, according to Suffolk County Police.

Shortly after 2 a.m. a man made off with approximately $4,500 worth of internal computer equipment taken from the car, police said.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect fleeing in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be called in to 1-800-220-TIPS or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

