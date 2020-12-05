Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed In Long Island Gas Station Robbery
Police & Fire

Wanted Long Island Man Nabbed For Shooting That Seriously Injured Victim

Kathy Reakes
Loren Lake
Loren Lake Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police have apprehended a man wanted in connection with a shooting that seriously injured another man last month.

The shooting took place on Long Island around 11:40 a.m., on Sunday, April 19, in Hempstead, said Nassau County Police.

According to Gang Investigation Squad detectives, the 35-year-old victim was being chased by Loren Lake, 34, of Hempstead, following an earlier disagreement.

While chasing the victim on Fulton Avenue, Lake allegedly fired a handgun, striking the victim in the back, police said.

The victim continued eastbound on Fulton Avenue before waving down a passing vehicle for help.

The victim suffered internal injuries and was transported by an ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

A thorough investigation identified Lake as the suspect. Officers arrested Lake on Monday, May 11.

He was charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Lake is being held for arraignment on Tuesday, May 12.

