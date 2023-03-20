Violence At East Islip Bar Leads To Drug Arrest Of West Babylon Man, Police Say

A Long Island man was nabbed on narcotics charges during a targeted State Liquor Authority check at a busy bar.

The incident took place in East Islip around 1 a.m., Sunday, March 19 at the Outfield Pub at 168 Carleton Ave.

Following incidents of violence during the last three months at the Outfield Pub, Suffolk County officers, in conjunction with the New York Liquor Authority and the Town of Islip Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement conducted a targeted State Liquor Authority compliance check of the bar.

During the check, officers spotted Trevor Zaroba walking out of the bar and getting into a 2009 Toyota Camry. Zaroba was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, police said.

Zaroba, 24, West Babylon., was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on a desk appearance ticket.

There are ongoing investigations into potential violations at the business being conducted by both Islip Town and the State Liquor Authority, police said.

