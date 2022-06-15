Video: 17-Year-Old Rescues Patchogue Woman Who Drove Vehicle Into Bay

A Long Island teenager is being credited with saving an 18-year-old woman who drove her car into Patchogue Bay.

Suffolk County Police said Mia Samolinksi, of Patchogue, was driving a Subaru Outback in a parking lot near South Ocean Avenue at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.

At some point, she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, sending the vehicle right into the water, according to police.

Fortunately for her, 17-year-old Anthony Zhongor, of Patchogue, witnessed the accident and dove into the water after her, police said.

He was able to get the vehicle’s driver side door open and help the woman back to the dock.

Neither Samolinski or Zhongor was injured in the ordeal, police said.

Crews later used a heavy duty tow truck to pull the vehicle from the bay.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video and shows nearly a dozen people rushing to the scene as the woman's car bobs in the water.

View the video here.

