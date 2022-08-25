Victim Hit With Bat, Shot With BB Gun In Assault By Group At Lake Ronkonkoma Park, Police Say

Four people are facing charges after a 20-year-old man was hit with a metal baseball bat and shot with a BB gun at a Long Island park.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Larry's Landing, located on Lake Shore Road in Lake Ronkonkoma, at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Police reported finding that a 20-year-old Lake Grove man had been assaulted by four individuals who were known to him.

He was struck with a baseball bat, kicked, and shot with a BB gun, SCPD said.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The four suspects were identified by police as 20-year-old Ruben Jadan, of Lake Ronkonkoma, 20-year-old Chase Langford, of Ronkonkoma, and an 18-year-old Brookhaven man and a 16-year-old Ronkonkoma boy whose names were not released.

Police said the four suspects were arrested and charged with:

First-degree gang assault

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

The 16-year-old boy was scheduled to be arraigned in Family Court on Thursday, Aug. 25, SCPD said.

The other three men were set to be arraigned in First District Court on Friday, Aug. 26, police said.

