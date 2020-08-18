Vehicle Falls On Man Changing Tire At Long Island Home

Police officers on Long Island came to the rescue of a man who had a vehicle fall on him while he was changing a tire.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to a 2nd Avenue home at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, where there was a report of a man in distress after a vehicle fell onto him.

According to police, the officers were able to lift the vehicle and pull the man out from underneath, where he had been pinned.

The man was transported by paramedics in Nassau County to an area hospital for treatment of lower leg injuries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.