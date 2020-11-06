Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Women Rescued By Police Helicopter From Long Island Preserve

Kathy Reakes
Massapequa Preserve.
Massapequa Preserve. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two women lost in a preserve on Long Island after they became disoriented, were rescued with the help of a police helicopter.

Nassau County Police received the report around 5:20 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, that the women, ages 63 and 64, had contacted officials for help finding their way out of the Massapequa Preserve.

According to police, officers responded to the Massapequa Preserve. along with the department's Aviation Unit to assist with the search.

 Helicopter 4 utilized its infrared technology to located the woman. After determining their location, Helicopter 4 activated a large spotlight to help guide them to patrol officers, police said.

The women were reported to have injuries, but not further details were released.

