Two Women Charged With Prostitution After Investigation Of Dix Hills Massage Parlor

Two women have been charged with prostitution after a multi-agency investigation at a massage parlor on Long Island.

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted the operation at Island Breeze Foot Spa in Dix Hills, located at 1842 East Jericho Turnpike at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.

Queens residents Daoxia Xie, age 48, of Flushing and Qingling Chai, age 43, of Fresh Meadows were charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession, Suffolk County Police said.

They were given field appearance tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The Town of Huntington Public Safety closed the business and issued several building violations.

Agencies involved in the investigation were:

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,

Second Squad detectives,

The Town of Huntington Public Safety.

