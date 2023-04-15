Two Women Arrested For Prostitution During East Northport Massage Parlor Raid

Two women were arrested for prostitution during a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities led by the Suffolk County Police Department conducted an investigation at Time Foot Spa, located in East Northport at 41 Larkfield Road, at around 3 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police, Suyuan Zhang Caruso, age 62, of Commack, and Qiaoling Guan, age 51, of Flushing, Queens were each charged with:

Prostitution,

Unauthorized practice of a profession.

Additional summonses were issued from the Town of Huntington Public Safety.

They are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, May 4.

The operation was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,

Suffolk County PD Second Squad detectives,

Huntington Fire Marshal,

Officials from the Town of Huntington Public Safety,

