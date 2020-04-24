Two Wanted In Long Island Stolen Car Ring Nabbed Following Chase, Crash

Two men wanted in connection with a stolen car ring operating on Long Island were nabbed following a chase and a crash that injured a police officer.

Rafael Ramirez, 35, of Manhattan, and Matthew Garcia, 21, of Queens, were arrested by the Nassau County Police around 11:53 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, in Corona, Queens for multiple grand larcenies that allegedly occurred in Nassau County, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, and team detectives assigned to the Auto Theft Unit were investigating a stolen car ring which led them to Corona, Queens.

During the investigation, the detectives spotted a stolen 2018 BMW X5.

The vehicle stopped at a BP gas station located near the intersection of the Horace Harding Expressway and 99th Street and detectives attempted to arrest the three men inside the vehicle. subjects inside the vehicle.

One of the men, now known as Jorge Alvarez, was driving the vehicle and allegedly intentionally struck one of the arresting detectives before crashing into a nearby police vehicle.

All three then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Garcia and Ramirez were both found a short time later and arrested.

The detective who was struck suffered multiple injuries including a broken leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Garcia was charged with two counts of second-degree grand larceny and four counts of third-degree grand larceny, as well as resisting arrest.

Ramirez was charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest.

Garcia will be arraigned on Thursday, April 23, in Mineola. Defendant Rafael

Ramirez will be arraigned when medically practical.

Police did not say what happened to the third man in the vehicle.

