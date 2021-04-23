Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Two Trapped Residents Rescued From Long Island House Fire

Kathy Reakes
One person is in critical condition following a house fire on Long Island.
One person is in critical condition following a house fire on Long Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were injured, one critically, during a two-alarm fire at a home on Long Island.

The fire started around 9:10 a.m., Friday, April 23, in Nassau County, at 18 Raymond St., in Glen Cove, said Glen Cove Fire Chief Marvin Tate.

Tate said when firefighters arrived on the scene they were told that two people were still inside on the second floor of the home.

Firefighters were able to get one man out while a firefighter on a ladder shot water onto the flames. Once out, the man told officials that another person was still inside.

Firefighters went quickly to work dousing the flames in order to gain access to the second person, the chief said.

Once firefighters and a police officer could get inside, they found the victim facedown on a bed. He was airlifted by helicopter to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow and remained in critical condition. 

The other person trapped, who was transported by ambulance to the hospital, was listed in stable condition, Tate said.

Around six fire departments worked the fire with some 50 firefighters, he added.

The fire, which is under investigation, was brought under control in less than an hour.

"The firefighters and police officers did an absolutely great job rescuing the two trapped," Tate said. "They would not have survived if not for the hard works of the firefighters."

Fire marshal investigators are investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.

