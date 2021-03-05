Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: State Senate Votes To Revoke Cuomo's Emergency Executive Powers
Police & Fire

Two-Time Super Bowl Champ Taking His Talents To Suffolk Sheriff's Office

Zak Failla
Two-time Super Bowl winner and former New York Giant Perry Williams has joined the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office
Two-time Super Bowl champion Perry Williams is going from Big Blue to police blues.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. announced that Williams, a former New York Giant, has been appointed as a Special Deputy within the Sheriff’s Office.

Toulon said that as a Special Deputy, the 59-year-old Williams will be working within the Office’s youth initiatives to “encourage studying, working hard, and determination.”

“Perry plans to act as a different type of role model based on his personal and professional experiences to show students they can do whatever they want if they put their minds to it,” Toulon said.

“When I work with kids to help them succeed, I encourage them to believe in themselves,” Williams added. “Believe and you will achieve.”

Williams was first drafted into the NFL by the Giants in the 1983 Draft. He played cornerback from 1984 to 1993 in New York, winning the two Super Bowls during his tenure there. Williams also played college football and ran track at North Carolina State before the NFL, where he held the indoor record for the 55-meter dash.

Toulon made note that Williams was slated to compete in track at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow alongside teammate Carl Lewis until the United States opted to boycott the games in protest of the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Williams never made it to the Olympics, but became a prominent NFL defender and special teams player. He is now the Director of Sports Management at Long Island University – C.W. Post in Brookville, NY.

“Mentorship is an important aspect of our youth initiatives. I’ve always said that my goal is 'to get to the kids before they get me.’ Having Perry Williams, a two-time Super Bowl winner, as a Special Deputy, encouraging our kids to work hard and achieve their dreams, is a huge win for the people of Suffolk County.”

