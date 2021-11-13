Two Teens Nabbed For String Of Robberies At Long Island T-Mobile Stores

Two teens on Long Island are facing a host of charges after forcibly stealing Apple products from several T-Mobile stores and threatening violence when employees sought to intervene, police said.

In Nassau County, police Robbery Squad detectives said that Lanizja Myers, of Rosedale, and Brooklyn resident Elyanni Sesay, both 19, entered the T-Mobile locations and forcibly removed Apple iPhones and Apple Watches.

Investigators said that in the instances when a store employee would attempt to stop them, the two teens threatened that they had a weapon and displayed a taser and pepper spray.

Police said that the robberies occurred at T-Mobile locations at:

481 Old Country Road in Westbury at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29;

672 Stewart Ave. East in Garden City at 7:38 p.m. on Sept. 29;

143 West Jericho Turnpike in Mineola at 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 29;

1199 Grand Avenue in Baldwin at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6;

88 Manetto Hill Mall in Plainview at 5:05 p.m. on Oct. 6;

348 West Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Myers and Sesay were charged with five counts of first-degree robbery, grand larceny, and criminal mischief. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Nov. 12 at First District Court in Hempstead.

