Two Teens Killed After BMW Overturns In Overnight Long Island Crash

Two teenagers were killed and another was injured in an overnight crash on Long Island.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 in West Hempstead.

An 18-year-old female was driving a 2018 BMW X3 northbound on Westminster Road in the vicinity of Fairlawn Avenue before striking a parked vehicle, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl suffered severe trauma and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The operator was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.