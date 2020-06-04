Two Suspects On Loose After Armed Robbery At Long Island Gas Station, Police Say

Two suspects are at large after an armed robbery at a Long Island gas station.

It happened on Thursday, June 3 at 11:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Bellerose Terrace in Floral Park.

After two suspects walked into the Mobil station located at 240-40 Jericho Turnpike, one of them walked behind the counter and displayed a black handgun to the 41-year old male employee, Nassau County Police said.

The second suspect took out a knife and went to the cash register where he was able to take out an unknown amount of US currency.

Both suspects then ran out the front door and fled on foot northbound on 241st Street. No injuries were reported at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s, and about 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white T-shirt, gray jogging pants, gray sneakers and a black mask, according to police.

The second suspect is described as a black male, also in his 20’s, 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white T-shirt, gray jogging pants, gray sneakers and a black mask.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Robbery contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call the Third Squad at 1-516-573-6353. All callers will remain anonymous.

