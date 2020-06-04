Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Accused Of Stealing $1,700 Worth Of Items At Suffolk Home Depot
Police & Fire

Two Suspects On Loose After Armed Robbery At Long Island Gas Station, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Mobil station in Floral Park.
Mobil station in Floral Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two suspects are at large after an armed robbery at a Long Island gas station.

It happened on Thursday, June 3 at 11:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Bellerose Terrace in Floral Park.

After two suspects walked into the Mobil station located at 240-40 Jericho Turnpike, one of them walked behind the counter and displayed a black handgun to the 41-year old male employee, Nassau County Police said.

The second suspect took out a knife and went to the cash register where he was able to take out an unknown amount of US currency.

Both suspects then ran out the front door and fled on foot northbound on 241st Street. No injuries were reported at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s, and about 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white T-shirt, gray jogging pants, gray sneakers and a black mask, according to police.

The second suspect is described as a black male, also in his 20’s, 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white T-shirt, gray jogging pants, gray sneakers and a black mask.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Robbery contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call the Third Squad at 1-516-573-6353. All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.