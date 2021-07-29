Two Suspects At Large After Shooting At Long Island Hotel

Police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a man at a Long Island hotel.

The shooting happened in the Ramada Hotel located at 1000 Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said the two male suspects knocked on the door of a room where a party was being held in the hotel.

When someone opened the door, one of the suspects allegedly fired several shots into the room, hitting the 20-year-old in the leg.

Police said both suspects left the scene, possibly in a black Honda four-door sedan traveling west on Sunrise Highway.

The man who was injured was taken to a hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

Police said the suspects in the shooting are described as black males who were wearing hoodies and blue face masks. The investigation is ongoing.

