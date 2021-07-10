Two Police Officers Hospitalized After Long Island Crash

Two police officers were hospitalized after their cruiser crashed on a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 in Freeport.

Nassau County Police First Precinct officers were responding to a call while traveling eastbound on East Seaman Avenue.

The officers' vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to Nassau County PD spokesperson Jean DeLuca.

One officer suffered a severe compound fracture to his left wrist, DeLuca said.

The second officer suffered back and neck injuries, DeLuca added.

The officers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.