Two Noyac Teen Girls Killed In Early Morning Fire, Police Say

Two teen girls were killed after a house fire broke out on Long Island.

The blaze began in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3 on Spring Lane.

Southampton Town Police received a call of an occupied residence on fire.

Patrol officers responded to the home on Spring Lane and found it fully engulfed, along with three people who had escaped the blaze, said Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.

Two females in their late teens were unaccounted for and believed to be inside the home, Ralph said.

Numerous fire departments responded to the fire and located the two teens inside the home, she added.

Both were transported by ambulance to SUNY Southampton Hospital. CPR was performed; however, the two died from their injuries, Ralph said.

The names of the teens have not yet been released.

The other three occupants were transported with non-life threatening injuries to the hospital.

Southampton Town Detective Division, Southampton Town Fire Marshall's, and Suffolk County Arson Squad responded to determine the cause of the fire.

