Two Men Face Weapons Charges After Crashing BMW Into Parked Car On Long Island, Police Say

Two men were arrested on Long Island after allegedly striking a parked vehicle in their BMW, overturning their vehicle, then being found in possession of cocaine and loaded handguns after fleeing the scene on foot.
At approximately 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to Nassau County Police, officers observed 40-year-old driver Jason Jackson, of Selden, speeding northbound on Sheridan Street in New Cassel before hearing a crash.
Police said that Jackson's silver BMW had struck a parked vehicle and overturned, then saw Jackson exit the vehicle from a shattered driver's side window and flee on foot with a backpack.
Police said Jackson repeatedly tried to reach into his backpack while officers chased him on foot. Ultimately, police said, a taser was used to stop Jackson from running.
In his backpack, officers found a loaded handgun and what they said was cocaine.
Nearby, other officers were approached by 38-year-old David Robinson, of Schenectady, who was a passenger in the overturned BMW.
An additional loaded handgun was found inside the crashed BMW, police said.
Jackson was charged with the following:
- Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Criminal possession of a firearm
