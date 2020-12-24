Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Two Men Face Weapons Charges After Crashing BMW Into Parked Car On Long Island, Police Say

Christina Coulter
David Robinson of Schenectady, 38 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Jason Jackson of Selden, 40 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Two men were arrested on Long Island after allegedly striking a parked vehicle in their BMW, overturning their vehicle, then being found in possession of cocaine and loaded handguns after fleeing the scene on foot. 

At approximately 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to Nassau County Police, officers observed 40-year-old driver Jason Jackson, of Selden, speeding northbound on Sheridan Street in New Cassel before hearing a crash. 

Police said that Jackson's silver BMW had struck a parked vehicle and overturned, then saw Jackson exit the vehicle from a shattered driver's side window and flee on foot with a backpack. 

Police said Jackson repeatedly tried to reach into his backpack while officers chased him on foot. Ultimately, police said, a taser was used to stop Jackson from running. 

In his backpack, officers found a loaded handgun and what they said was cocaine. 

Nearby, other officers were approached by 38-year-old David Robinson, of Schenectady, who was a passenger in the overturned BMW. 

An additional loaded handgun was found inside the crashed BMW, police said. 

Jackson was charged with the following: 

  • Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm 
Robinson was charged with: 
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
Both men, police said, were arraigned in Mineola on Tuesday, Dec. 22. 

