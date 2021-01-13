Two Long Island Teens Attempt To Rob Undercover Officers, Police Say

Two Long Island teens were arrested for the alleged attempted robbery of two undercover police officers in a vehicle.

The incident took place around 8:35 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, in East Meadow, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, as part of Operation Natalie, Nassau County’s War Against Opioids, two officers on narcotic enforcement were parked in an unmarked vehicle in the front lot of Coliseum Motor Inn located at 1650 Hempstead Turnpike.

The officers saw two men, identified as Jordan Hernandez, age 18, of Uniondale, and Jose Pineda, also 18, of Hempstead, exit the hotel and approach the officer's vehicle.

Hernandez was seen putting on a white ski mask while walking up to the vehicle on the passenger side. Pineda was also seen approaching the driver’s side with a large bulge in his sweatshirt pocket, police said.

Both officers, who feared for their life, exited their vehicle and displayed their police shield ordering both men to stop.

An investigation revealed that Pineda had in his possession a black/silver imitation handgun and a kitchen knife. It was determined that both men were attempting to rob the officers.

Both were arrested and charged with attempted robbery.

There were no injuries reported. There were no proceeds recovered.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.