Police & Fire

Two Long Island Men Nabbed Attempting To Steal $4K In Goods From Macy's, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Johnathan Calandra and William G. Erdogan
Johnathan Calandra and William G. Erdogan Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Two Long Island men were busted allegedly attempting to steal more than $4,000 in merchandise from an area Macy's.

Johnathan Calandra, age 23, of Port Jefferson Station, and William G. Erdogan, age 30, of Franklin Square, were arrested on Thursday, May 27, for the robbery which took at the Macy's in East Garden City.

According to detectives, the two, while shopping at Macy's at 630 Old Country Road, attempted to steal $4,663.00 worth of merchandise, said the Nassau County Police.

 As the two men passed all points of purchase and approached the exit they were met by the store's assets protection detective, police said.

One of the men, when confronted, punched the detective with a closed fist in the left side of the face causing substantial pain, swelling, and bruising of the victim’s face. 

The two then attempted to flee the scene but were located by officers before they could get away, police said.

Both men were arrested and charged with two counts of robbery and grand larceny.

They were arraigned on Friday, May 28, in Mineola.

