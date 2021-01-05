Two Long Island Men Arrested After Fight Over Ex-Girlfriend Ends In Stabbing, Police Say

Two Long Island men have been arrested following a stabbing incident in a fight over an ex-girlfriend.

Anthony Diomede, age 31, and Joseph Arena, age 32, both of Levittown, were arrested on Friday, Jan. 1, following the incident in which one of the men landed in the hospital, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to a Levittown residence for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, it was determined that Diomede had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s residence where he was involved in an altercation with Arena.

During the fight, Diomede allegedly pulled out a metal knife which Arena was able to take from him, and used it to stab Diomede multiple times in the arm and head while Diomede kicked and punched Arena in the head, police said.

Both men were placed into custody without incident. Anthony Diomede was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Arena was charged with:

Assault

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon\

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Diomede has been charged with assault and two counts of criminal contempt. He will be arraigned when medically practical.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.