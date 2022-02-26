Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Two Killed In Wrong-Way Suffolk County Crash

Joe Lombardi

Joe Lombardi
Route 111 and Ironwood Street in Islip.
Route 111 and Ironwood Street in Islip. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigation a double-fatal wrong-way Long Island crash.

It happened around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in Islip.

A 2020 Honda Accord was being driven southbound on Route 111 when it veered into the northbound land and struck a northbound oil tanker truck at the intersection of Ironwood Street, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger, both adult males, were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.  The victims have not yet been identified by police. 

The driver of the oil tanker truck, a 43-year-old West Babylon man, was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.