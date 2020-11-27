Two Killed In Southern State Parkway Crash

An investigation is underway after a double-fatal crash on the Southern State Parkway overnight.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 westbound near exit 21 in Hempstead, and involved two vehicles, state police said.

In addition to the two people who were killed, four people were taken to the hospital, two in serious condition and two others for observation, said police.

The Southern State Parkway was closed westbound for several hours during the accident investigation, with traffic diverted onto the Meadowbrook State Parkway during that time.

Further details on the crash, as well as the identities of those involved, have not yet been released.

State Police are asking for anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

