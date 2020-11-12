Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Killed In Separate Meadowbrook Parkway Crashes

Joe Lombardi
Meadowbrook State Parkway
Meadowbrook State Parkway Photo Credit: File

Two people were killed in separate crashes that happened just over an hour apart on the Meadowbrook State Parkway overnight.

The first crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the Meadowbrook State Parkway northbound north of M6 in the town of Hempstead.

Multiple vehicles were involved and there was one fatality, state police said.

The second crash, with one fatality and one serious injury, happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the parkway southbound between exits M7 and M8 in Hempstead.

Traffic was closed for hours during the accident investigation and diverted at M7 southbound and northbound at M8.

Both collisions are still under investigation and state police are asking for anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

More information on both crashes is expected to be released later in the day on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

