Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

Nicole Valinote
Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection.

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department.

Authorities did not release details about the two people who were hospitalized.

Mastic Beach Ambulance and the Suffolk County Police Department also responded to the scene, the fire department said.

