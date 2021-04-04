Two Hospitalized After Chain-Reaction Long Island Crash

Two people were hospitalized after a chain-reaction, three-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, April 4 in Mineola.

A Lexus sedan, being operated by a 27-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on Jericho Turnpike where it intersects with Willis Avenue when it was involved in a collision with a Chevrolet SUV operated by a 38-year-old man, Nassau County Police said.

The Chevrolet SUV then collided with a Jeep SUV operated by a 26-year-old woman, according to police.

The Lexus sedan proceeded to collide with a fence at 113 Jericho Turnpike and two businesses located at 99 Jericho Turnpike and 105 Jericho Turnpike.

The operator of the Lexus and a 28-year-old female passenger were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Two additional parties involved were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

