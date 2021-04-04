Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Queens Duo Nabbed With 100 Pounds Of Cocaine With Nickname Of Soccer Star
Police & Fire

Two Hospitalized After Chain-Reaction Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of Jericho Turnpike in Mineola where the chain-reaction occurred.
The area of Jericho Turnpike in Mineola where the chain-reaction occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were hospitalized after a chain-reaction, three-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, April 4 in Mineola.

A Lexus sedan, being operated by a 27-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on Jericho Turnpike where it intersects with Willis Avenue when it was involved in a collision with a Chevrolet SUV operated by a 38-year-old man, Nassau County Police said. 

The Chevrolet SUV then collided with a Jeep SUV operated by a 26-year-old woman, according to police. 

The Lexus sedan proceeded to collide with a fence at 113 Jericho Turnpike and two businesses located at 99 Jericho Turnpike and 105 Jericho Turnpike.

The operator of the Lexus and a 28-year-old female passenger were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. 

Two additional parties involved were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

 The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.