Two Hospitalized After Car Crashes Off Long Island Roadway, Hitting Tree

Zak Failla
Soper Avenue in the vicinity of Fairview Avenue in Baldwin.
Soper Avenue in the vicinity of Fairview Avenue in Baldwin. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men were hospitalized after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a tree on Long Island.

Nassau County Police officers are investigating a crash that happened at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 in Baldwin that left two men with “serious injuries.”

According to detectives, a 2021 Honda HRV was traveling northbound on Soper Avenue in the area of Fairview Avenue in Baldwin before striking a tree. 

The driver, a 63-year-old man, and his 88-year-old passenger, both suffered injuries in the crash, police said. 

They were treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Police said that the investigation is ongoing. 

