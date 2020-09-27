Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Two Firefighters Hospitalized After Blaze Breaks Out At Long Island Restaurant

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
41 Covert Ave. in Floral Park.
41 Covert Ave. in Floral Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two firefighters were hospitalized after a blaze broke out at a Long Island restaurant.

It happened in Floral Park on Sunday, Sept. 27 at around 6:20 a.m.

Floral Park police responded to the Park Place Bar and Grill located at 41 Covert Ave.

Upon arrival, police observed fire and smoke from the building that extended to at least 11 other adjacent storefronts causing substantial fire and smoke damage, Nassau County Police said.

The Floral Park Fire Department along with several other nearby fire departments responded to extinguish the fire. 

Two firefighters from the New Hyde Park Fire Department were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for exhaustion and an elevated heart rate, police said. 

An Elmont Fire fighter suffered exhaustion as well. 

 The Nassau County Fire Marshall was on the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.