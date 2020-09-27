Two Firefighters Hospitalized After Blaze Breaks Out At Long Island Restaurant

Two firefighters were hospitalized after a blaze broke out at a Long Island restaurant.

It happened in Floral Park on Sunday, Sept. 27 at around 6:20 a.m.

Floral Park police responded to the Park Place Bar and Grill located at 41 Covert Ave.

Upon arrival, police observed fire and smoke from the building that extended to at least 11 other adjacent storefronts causing substantial fire and smoke damage, Nassau County Police said.

The Floral Park Fire Department along with several other nearby fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.

Two firefighters from the New Hyde Park Fire Department were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for exhaustion and an elevated heart rate, police said.

An Elmont Fire fighter suffered exhaustion as well.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall was on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

