Two Facing Drug Charges After Search Warrant At Suffolk County Apartment

Two people are facing drug charges after police executed a search warrant at a Long Island apartment.
Authorities executed a search warrant at 726 East Main St. in Riverhead at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.
Police said the search warrant was executed due to complaints about illegal drug activity in the apartment.
Riverhead Police said Joseph Douglas, age 40, of Riverhead, was charged with:
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Intent to sell a narcotic drug)
- Criminal Possession of a controlled substance/narcotic
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia
Authorities said Douglas is a New York State parolee, who was released while serving a sentence for third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Police said Brenda Henderson, age 55, of Riverhead, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police asked anyone with information to call the Riverhead Police Department 631-727-4500 x 312.
Authorities said the search warrant was executed by the following agencies:
- Suffolk County District Attorney's East End Drug Task Force
- The Riverhead Police Department Detective Bureau
- The Riverhead Police COPE Unit
- Riverhead Police K-9
- Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Unit
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.