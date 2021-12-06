Two Facing Drug Charges After Search Warrant At Suffolk County Apartment

Two people are facing drug charges after police executed a search warrant at a Long Island apartment.

Authorities executed a search warrant at 726 East Main St. in Riverhead at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.

Police said the search warrant was executed due to complaints about illegal drug activity in the apartment.

Riverhead Police said Joseph Douglas, age 40, of Riverhead, was charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Intent to sell a narcotic drug)

Criminal Possession of a controlled substance/narcotic

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Authorities said Douglas is a New York State parolee, who was released while serving a sentence for third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Police said Brenda Henderson, age 55, of Riverhead, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Riverhead Police Department 631-727-4500 x 312.

Authorities said the search warrant was executed by the following agencies:

Suffolk County District Attorney's East End Drug Task Force

The Riverhead Police Department Detective Bureau

The Riverhead Police COPE Unit

Riverhead Police K-9

Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Unit

